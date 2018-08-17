VAIL — Stage Two for the Colorado Classic brings back a tough course, even for pro riders like Taylor Sheldon.

“The first part is relatively flat, so it can kind of catch you off guard,” Sheldon said. “The second half there is a lot of climbing.”

It’s a race that Tommy Boyd with the Vail Valley Foundation says put Vail on the map for pro cycling.

“This is the section of course that really put Vail on the world’s cycling map, because it’s a lot of elevation, because it’s very curvy and it’s challenging.”

KUSA

The world’s best riders will be going all out, starting in Vail and then pushing up a punishing vertical climb of more than 1,500 feet in less than 10 miles,

Sheldon and all these racers know this stage of the racing also comes before two more tough stages of racing in Denver.

“Stage 3 in Denver the following day is not an easy stage, there’s a lot of climbing," Sheldon said. "If you leave it all out there in the time trial you will be hurting the next day."

© 2018 KUSA-TV