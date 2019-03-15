COLORADO, USA — It's spring break for many students around the country, and some spring breakers will be trading the beach's hot sand for Colorado's snow-covered slopes.

Though we are already in March, the Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas have seen their fair share of snow, with the state already surpassing its average 2,500 avalanches a year.

And the state on Wednesday was hit with blizzard conditions that brought blowing snow and chilling temperatures. (Denver International Airport even saw wind gusts up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service).

Colorado's changing weather can come as shock for new residents and visitors. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Josh Lewis said the department typically sees an increase in traffic and crashes during months when people are taking time off for vacation.

“Snow itself is the biggest concern, and if you’re not prepared, it can be extremely dangerous," Lewis said. "You need to be alert, be aware and be informed.”

Trooper Lewis offered several important reminders for people traveling:

Constantly check weather conditions

Check traffic conditions: There is a higher volume of traffic during high-vacation times, which ups the potential for avalanches.

Jason Konigsberg, a member of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said the organization is also concerned about backcountry skiers.

“The avalanche conditions are dangerous in the backcountry right now," Konigsberg said. "For people coming out of state, all the ski resorts have avalanche mitigation teams on the highways, so our focus is making sure people who want to travel in the back country stay safe."

Konigsberg offered the following tips for backcountry skiers:

Check the forecast daily. "You can’t read it today and it’s going to be good two weeks from now."

Have proper avalanche rescue gear and know how to use it. "This gear includes a beacon, shovel and probe."

Always take a good partner, so "you have someone to rescue you in the event there is an avalanche."

Educate yourself on avalanche safety.

Eight skiers have died in Colorado so far this year, according to the CAIC.

"When we forecast our dangers for backcountry travelers, that is something that out of state travelers going to ski resorts do not need to be concerned with as long as they stay within ski resort boundaries," Konigsberg said.

