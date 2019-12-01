DENVER — Former U.S. Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tancredo confirmed to 9NEWS that he will sit on an advisory board for We Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit aiming to “complete significant segments of the wall in less time, and for far less money, than the federal government.”

Veteran Brian Kolfage created a GoFundMe page in December that raised $20 million. Kolfage said it would be given to the federal government to help build the wall.

On Friday, he revised his GoFundMe page to say that “the federal government won’t be able to accept our donations anytime soon.”

The revision forces GoFundMe to refund donations unless donors actively request otherwise. The money that’s not refunded, Kolfage said, will go directly to the nonprofit. He adds that he will “not take a penny of compensation from these donations.”

Tancredo told 9NEWS he will not be paid for his advisory position. Other notable advisers include former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark, industrialist John Moran Jr. and Trump transition team member and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

RELATED: Colorado senators, congressmen opting to go without pay during government shutdown

RELATED: Vet who organized GoFundMe for Trump border wall vows to build it himself

RELATED: Shutdown day 21: 800,000 don't get paid; Trump not ready to declare emergency

RELATED: Congress approves back pay for federal workers once shutdown ends

RELATED: Disaster relief funds could be diverted to border wall

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS