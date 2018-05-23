It’s looking promising that Trail Ridge Road will open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

A Wednesday morning update on Rocky Mountain National Park’s Facebook page shows plow operators hard at work in anticipation of a Friday opening (weather permitting) of America's highest continuous road.

Crews started clearing the snow in mid-April, according to the post, and at times came across drifts ranging from 10 to 20 feet high.

In some places, snow banks on the side of the road are taller than the equipment clearing it.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Rain and sunshine over the past few weeks have caused significant melting along the road, making the chances for a Memorial Day weekend opening more likely.

Dubbed the “highway to the sky,” Trail Ridge Road covers 48 miles between Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Find the latest updates on Trail Ridge Road here.

© 2018 KUSA