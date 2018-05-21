In the first quarter of 2018, more passengers used Denver International Airport than any other first quarter in the airport's history.

"March marked the end of the busiest first quarter ever at (the airport)," said Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day, in a statement.

DIA officials said March saw an all-time record for international passenger traffic, with a 14 percent increase in international traffic compared with March 2017.

Major airlines serving DIA saw some big quarterly jump in passenger counts: Delta Airlines saw an 8.5 percent increase in passengers and Southwest saw an 8 percent increase in the first quarter of the year.

