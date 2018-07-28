DENVER — Those eager for the return of electronic scooters in the city don’t have to wait any longer.

After two months of back-and-forth between the city and the private companies that own them, the scooters have made a comeback.

At least one of the companies – Lime, returned to Denver on Friday afternoon. Bird plans to put their scooters out over the next few days.

Scooters from both California-based companies showed up overnight at the start of Memorial Day weekend and were removed a few weeks later while a pilot program was worked out.

“Initially when the scooters were dropped here, we weren’t prepared for it so we developed this innovative pilot permit program to allow the operation of these dockless scooters and bikes in our city," Heather Burke, spokeswoman for Denver Public Works told 9NEWS.

Denver said Wednesday that it approved scooter permits for Lime, Bird, Lyft, Spin and Razor.

Scooters are still only allowed on sidewalks, and DPW asks that riders park them at designated transit stops.

“We’re asking people who ride these scooters to park them at bus and transit stops,” Burke said. “And the operators are also required to rebalance the vehicles continuously at bus and transit stops.

Users won’t be allowed to cruise down 16th Street Mall or ride through any Denver park. And like before, they must stay out of bike lanes and off trails.

“When you are riding these on sidewalks make sure to watch your speed and you must yield to pedestrians at all times," Burke said.

RTD said it plans to add designated parking spaces for dockless scooters at all transit stations in the coming months based on usage and demand.

For more information on picking up and returning scooters, click or tap here.

