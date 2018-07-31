DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Average air fares from Denver are some of the cheapest in the country, according to a new report.

The average air fare at DIA is $180.78, according to a new report created by Mike Boyd, president of airline consultancy Boyd Group International of Evergreen.

Only seven other U.S. airports have cheaper fares, according to Boyd, including Oakland ($161.37), Chicago/Midway ($172.52), Fort Lauderdale ($173), Las Vegas ($174.34), Orlando ($175.76), San Jose ($177.63), and Dallas/Love Field ($177.85).

Boyd attributed the low fares at these airports to the "Southwest effect," as "all have a significant Southwest Airlines presence."

