Most of the people hoping to drive up the scenic highway to see the summit of Pikes Peak this summer will need to do so by shuttle.

Ahead of what’s anticipated to be a record-setting year for visitors, the City of Colorado Springs announced plans for a free shuttle service to transport visitors to the top of the mountain.

From May 31 from September 15, those seeking access to the summit will be directed two one of two parking lots – one at the 7-mile highway marker and one at the 16-mile highway marker – where they connect with the shuttles.

Visitors who don’t plan to reach the summit by car can continue to use the highway as normal.

The shuttle announcement comes just weeks before construction work on the new Summit Complex is set to begin – limiting parking capacity in the summit parking lot.

That, combined with the closure of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, prompted city officials to explore the shuttle plan.

Each shuttle will carry 15 passengers. Organizers estimate shuttle wait times will be between 5-10 minutes. The shuttles will not be able to accommodate pets or bicycles.

The service will be provided by Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, an enterprise division of the City of Colorado Springs. They say the aim is to make the visitor experience just as good or better.

Not everyone will be required to use the shuttle service – including vehicles carrying people with mobility disabilities, or that have children who need car seats.

Motorcycles in groups of less than 10 and pre-approved bus tours can also forego the shuttle. As always, seasonal highway toll rates still apply to all visitors.

Construction on the new Summit Complex will continue through the fall of 2020.

Once that’s complete, officials say normal traffic patterns will return to the highway.

