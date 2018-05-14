Southwest Airlines canceled some flights out of Denver International Airport on Monday after several planes were damaged during a hailstorm that moved through the area overnight.

An airline spokesperson said hail impacts were found on more than a dozen planes at the airport. All of them will be removed from service for repairs.

Employees at Denver are working to re-accommodate affected Customers on other available aircraft, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for DIA said there was no damage to the airport itself and that no other airlines had reported damage.

