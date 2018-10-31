Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is officially closed for the season to through travel, Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced Wednesday.

The park added that Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley are still open.

The road, which has 11 miles above 11,500 feet with few guard rails and no shoulder, is not designed to be an all season road.

Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets until December 1.

Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May.

Rocky Mountain National Park

