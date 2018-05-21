41.5 million Americans are expected to travel on Memorial Day Weekend, and DIA made the list of most congested flight routes.

Air compensation startup AirHelp crunched the numbers and found that more than 8,500 flights were disrupted or canceled over the same weekend in 2017—that's 20 percent of all the flights that took to the air. 825,000 passengers were affected.

With one of the nation's busiest travel weekends nearly upon us, AirHelp decided to list the top 10 airline legs most likely to cause heartburn. Though Denver made the top ten, California made out the worst. Los Angeles or San Francisco made seven of the 10 worst routes (in some cases, together). San Diego even makes an appearance.

The tens of millions of Americans traveling this coming holiday weekend will be the most in more than a dozen years, according to the American Automobile Association. Two million more will hit the road, jump on a plane or hop on a train. AAA says to expect major delays no matter which way you travel due to the massive crowds. Travel on major roads could take three times as long as travelers are used to, and Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Lii8C0

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal