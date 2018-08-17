Denver Business Journal — Uber e-bikes have officially hit the streets of Denver, joining hundreds of electronic, dockless scooters that are already zipping around the city.

Denver is the eighth city that Uber has launched its new service in following its acquisition of bike-sharing startup Jump in April. It also operates e-bikes in San Francisco, Chicago and parts of New York.

Uber customers check out the red e-bikes with the same app they use to hail cars or with Jump's dedicated app. They can scout on a map where bikes are located and then check them out by scanning a bar code on the back of the bike. The bikes provide an electric boost with every pedal.

Uber is launching its service in Denver with 250 bikes, but plans to have 500 across the city by the first quarter of 2019. Similar to e-scooter companies Bird and Lime, Uber e-bike riders pay $1 to check out a bike and then 15 cents per minute after five minutes of riding.

