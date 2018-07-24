United Airlines said it will begin flying two daily nonstop flights between Denver International Airport and the home of Cannery Row in central California in October.

United will begin flying to Monterey Regional Airport (airport code: MRY) beginning Oct. 4.

Currently, travelers wanting to fly from Denver to Monterey have to travel to another city like San Francisco to make connections to Monterey.

"Our newest nonstop between California's Central Coast and Denver complements our existing service to our West Coast gateways in Los Angeles and San Francisco and offers more opportunities for our customers to connect to key domestic and international business and leisure destinations," said Janet Lamkin, United's president of California, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2JRUlad

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal