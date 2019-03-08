JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A truck crashed into a Qdoba on Saturday near Southwest Plaza, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue.

No one was injured in the restaurant, located in a shopping area on the southeast corner of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, the tweet says.

PHOTOS | Truck crashes into Jefferson County Qdoba

South Metro also said the structure is stable.

The Qdoba is located at 8246 W. Bowles Ave. in unincorporated Jefferson County.

