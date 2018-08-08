NEWARK - President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate appeared to eke out a win in an extremely tight central Ohio race in Ohio Tuesday – but it should have never been this close.

Trump's name wasn't on the ballot in the reliably Republican district, but his brand was. Trump repeatedly endorsed Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson over Democrat Danny O'Connor, a county elected official, to fill the remaining months of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi's term.

Trump flew into Ohio Saturday to campaign for Balderson in a crowded, overheated high school gymnasium. "(Balderson)'s really tough. He's really smart. He never stops working," Trump said of Balderson, a former Ironman race competitor. "It's Ohio's 12th district, and he's going to hopefully be here a long time."

The message was clear: a vote for Balderson was a vote for Trump.

And it seemed to work. With 99 percent of the vote in, Balderson led O'Connor 50.1 percent to 49.3 percent in Tuesday's unofficial final vote. The margin was just over 1,600 votes.

Balderson relied on votes in Licking and Delaware counties to offset O'Connor's dominance in Franklin County's northern suburbs. In those areas, it might have been an endorsement from Gov. John Kasich, rather than Trump, that made the difference.

Balderson's l margins of victory came from rural parts of the district, including his home county of Muskingum.

With such a close race, the "blue wave" wasn't crushed – but it was dampened. Republicans proved they could hold on to a reliably GOP seat in the face of Democratic enthusiasm. It's an encouraging sign for GOP candidates headed into November elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives – and the Republican agenda – will be in play.

But Tuesday night was more of a sigh of relief than a victory cry.

The district – which runs from Columbus' northern suburbs to affluent Delaware County and east to the foothills of Appalachia – has been represented by Republicans for decades. Before Tiberi, Gov. John Kasich held the seat, which has been redrawn to assure GOP dominance. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-to-1.

Despite this, O'Connor kept the race close.

President Trump loomed over the race and weighed heavily in some voters' decision Tuesdays.

Patricia Hughes, 61, of Newark, said she voted for O'Connor, in part, to stave off Trump.

"Absolutely," she said. "I wouldn't invite (Trump) to my home for dinner."

George Collmer, 72, of Marion, voted for Balderson to keep Trump's agenda intact.

“I think the country’s going a better way right now,” Collmer said.

After the nail-biter, O'Connor and Balderson will be back on the campaign trail tomorrow. They will face off again in November for the next two-year term. The electorate will be much easier to predict, and that bodes well for Balderson.

Kent Mallett and Sarah Volpenhein contributed reporting.

