BOULDER, Colorado — A boy who was missing has been found and reunited with his family. Boulder Police sent out an alert Tuesday night about 12-year-old David Delacruz.

At about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Delacruz was reported missing by his mother.

His mother said David hadn't come home after football practice.

David was last seen in the area of Casey Middle School.

Boulder Police sent out an update around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday saying Delacruz was safe and back with his family.