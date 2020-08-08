US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Reports show Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids. Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher.

NEW YORK — Two new sobering government reports show racial disparities in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the reports Friday. One looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids. Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher.