x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

news

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Reports show Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids. Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher.

NEW YORK — Two new sobering government reports show racial disparities in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the reports Friday. One looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids. Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher.

The second report examined cases of a rare virus-associated syndrome in kids. Nearly three-quarters of the children with the syndrome were either Hispanic or Black. That's well above their representation in the general population. 

>> More on apnews.com

RELATED: Four unemployment debit cards sent to Colorado man (and not one was for him)

RELATED: 'I thought I was dying': Alyssa Milano shares she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus