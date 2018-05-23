A KHOU 11 News viewer reached out with a couple claims that were hard for her to believe.

1) The confessed shooter was expelled from Alvin ISD, a neighboring district, for bringing a gun to school

2) Alvin ISD concealed the record to avoid publicity

These claims got traction online because one of the two confessed shooter's addresses is zoned to Alvin ISD.

Here's what we verified. Everything we uncovered links the suspected shooter directly to Santa Fe ISD schools like a freshman football roster, and he's mentioned by name in an October 2016 articles about the JV football team.

But we went one step further. Our source: Alvin ISD, who wasn't concealing anything. Here's what the district said in a statement:

"We have once again checked to verify that the individual has not been enrolled in Alvin ISD. Additionally, we checked in the databases of the previous student management systems that were utilized by the district during the times that Dimitrios Pagourtzis would have been of school age. Alvin ISD has no record of the student attending a school within our district."

We can verify that these claims are false. The shooter was never expelled from Alvin ISD because he never went there at all.

