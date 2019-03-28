Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing criticism over major cuts in her agency's proposed budget for 2020. Social media has been flooded with posts claiming the proposal would cut all the funding to the Special Olympics.

THE QUESTION:

Did the agent's budget for 2020 actually cut the Special Olympics funding? If approved, would it get rid of all federal funding from the program?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, if approved, the DeVos budget proposal would eliminate $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics.

But, it's only a proposal and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have said it's unlikely to be approved in its current form.

Even if it were approved, the federal government still sends funding to the Special Olympics through the Department of Health and Human Services as well.

WHAT WE FOUND:

DeVos and the Department of Education pitched their 2020 budget proposal in early March. Page 49 lists "Programs proposed for elimination." On that list, "Special Olympics Education Programs."

According to the budget, the proposed cut would save about $17.6 million.

We can VERIFY that next year's budget proposal for the Department of Education recommends cutting its Special Olympics funding by about $18 million.

DeVos justified the proposed cuts to Special Olympics in a March 27 statement:

"It is unacceptable, shameful and counterproductive that the media and some members of Congress have spun up falsehoods and fully misrepresented the facts...The Special Olympics is not a federal program. It's a private organization. I love its work, and I have personally supported its mission. Because of its important work, it is able to raise more than $100 million every year. There are dozens of worthy nonprofits that support students and adults with disabilities that don't get a dime of federal grant money. But given our current budget realities, the federal government cannot fund every worthy program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations."

It's true the Special Olympics brings in more than $100 million annually. The most recent financial reporting by Special Olympics, Inc. comes from 2017. It shows $148.7 million in revenue, with only about $15.4 million of that coming from federal grants.

That's about 10 percent of their revenue.

DeVos has proposed removing funding for the Special Olympics in her last two budget proposals as well, but in both cases, the proposal was removed in the final budget.

Even if this current proposal was approved, it wouldn't remove all federal funding from the Special Olympics. Tracking data kept by the Department of Health and Human Services shows that the non-profit has received more than $30 million from DHHS since 2016. For 2019 alone, it received $9.8 million.

so, we can VERIFY that the 2020 budget proposal from Devos would eliminate roughly $18 million in Special Olympics funding from the Dept. of Education. However, any claims that her proposal would remove all federal funding from the non-profit is false. And it'll be up to lawmakers to ultimately decide whether or not the cuts remain in the final budget.