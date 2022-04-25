Yes, almond milk does contain almonds, but the amount varies by brand

A TikTok video claims there are no almonds in popular almond milk brands. While the amount varies by brand, we can VERIFY they do contain almonds.

In 2020, researchers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that Americans have been drinking less and less cow’s milk on a per person basis since the mid-1940s. The USDA attributed the decline to the popularity of plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond milk, soy milk, and cashew milk. In fact, industry statistics show almond-based products are the most popular plant-based milk alternative, according to the USDA.

Bobby Parrish, a home cook and a popular YouTuber with over 3 million subscribers, claimed in a recent TikTok video that there are little to no almonds in some of the most common store-bought almond milk brands. The video has garnered nearly 300,000 likes since it was first posted in March.

THE QUESTION

Does almond milk contain almonds?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, almond milk does contain almonds.

WHAT WE FOUND

Almond milk is a dairy-free, plant-based beverage typically made out of ground almonds and water. It can be sweetened, unsweetened, fortified or blended with other non-dairy alternatives, according to the Almond Board of California. Some almond milk manufacturers also include other ingredients in their almond milk products, such as cane sugar, calcium, salt and various vitamins, including Vitamin E.

Plant-based milk alternatives, like almond milk, must contain the ingredients implied on their labels to be in accordance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA), a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official told VERIFY in a statement. Both acts require food manufacturers to truthfully disclose the name of the food or beverage, its net weight, a list of the ingredients, and the name and address of the manufacturer or distributor on the label.

“Food manufacturers, including those making plant-based milk alternatives, have the responsibility to produce food consistent with current federal requirements, including current good manufacturing practices,” the FDA official said.

For example, Califia Farms told VERIFY in a statement that an eight-ounce glass of its almond milk contains about five to six almonds. Meanwhile, Elmhurst said their almond milk contains “approximately 19 almonds per eight-ounce serving.” VERIFY also reached out to Blue Diamond, Malk Organics, Silk, Simply Beverages and Three Trees Organics but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Like regular milk and most other beverages, which consists of around 90% of water, almond milk has always contained a high proportion of water, along with other key ingredients that make it smooth tasting and easy to enjoy in a variety of ways,” a Califia Farms spokesperson explained.