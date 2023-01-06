Yes, stamp prices are going up in 2023

The price of Forever stamps will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents starting on Jan. 22, 2023. USPS says the price hike will offset the rise in inflation.

Every year, millions of Americans buy stamps to mail letters, packages and postcards to people all around the world.

In a recent text message to our team, VERIFY viewer Barbara asked if stamp prices are going up in 2023.

Are stamp prices going up in 2023?

Yes, stamp prices are going up in January 2023.

The price of first-class stamps is going up this year. Beginning on Jan. 22, 2023, Forever stamps will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents, according to the United States Postal Service.

In addition to stamp price increases, USPS says the price for 1-ounce, metered mail will increase from 57 cents to 60 cents, and the price to send a domestic postcard will increase from 45 cents to 48 cents. The price to mail a postcard or a 1-ounce letter to another country will increase from $1.40 to $1.45.

There will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents, according to USPS.

The price increases will raise first-class mail prices by approximately 4.2% to offset the rise in inflation, the USPS said last October. The rate hikes were approved by the governors of the U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC).