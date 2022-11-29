The Respect for Marriage Act ensures marriage is recognized federally, regardless of sex, race or ethnicity. Here is what the bill does and doesn’t do.

The Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Nov. 29. The legislation will now go to the House for a final vote, where it is expected to pass and then be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill would ensure that the federal government recognizes marriage regardless of race, ethnicity or sex and requires all states to recognize all marriages conducted legally in other states.

In response to the Senate passage, Biden said, “The United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”

There has been some confusion about what the Respect for Marriage bill actually means for Americans. According to Google Trends data, people are wondering if it would make same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states.

THE QUESTION

Does the Respect for Marriage Act make same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the Respect for Marriage Act doesn’t legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) grants protections for same-sex marriages, but it doesn't legalize them in all 50 states. Here is a look at what the bill would do should it be passed by the House and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

What the bill does:

Federally recognizes all marriages, regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin

Requires all states to recognize all valid marriages from states where the marriage was conducted legally

Churches or any other faith-based organizations have the right to refuse to conduct marriages without recourse or legal action

What the bill doesn’t do:

Require all 50 states to legalize same-sex marriage

Prohibit states from taking steps to ban or restrict same-sex marriage if that right, currently protected by the Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, were ruled unconstitutional

The RFMA was introduced to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), a bill that went into effect in the 1990s that limited the definition of marriage to being between only a man and a woman.

In 2015, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage with their ruling in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges. The court ruled that heterosexual and same-sex couples had equal rights to marriage in all 50 states under the Fourteenth Amendment. The court also said bans on same-sex marriages are unconstitutional.

In the Supreme Court ruling of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, other constitutional rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment, such as same-sex marriage, were called into question.

In Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the case, Thomas called on the court to overturn its rulings establishing a fundamental constitutional right to use contraception, the right of same-sex couples to marry, and a right to form intimate sexual relationships with other consenting adults.