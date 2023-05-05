Yes, eligible TurboTax users will soon get checks from a class action settlement

If you’re eligible for the TurboTax class action settlement, you will soon receive a check in the mail without filing a claim. Here’s who qualifies.

In May 2022, attorneys general for all 50 states and the District of Columbia announced they had reached a $141 settlement with Intuit, the creator of TurboTax, over claims that it misled customers into paying for free tax services.

The settlement requires that TurboTax refund millions of impacted customers.

Since the settlement was announced, many VERIFY readers have asked about how and when they will receive a payment. Recent Google search data also show people are wondering if they’ll receive a check from the settlement.

THE QUESTION

Will eligible TurboTax users soon receive checks from a class action settlement?

THE SOURCES

TurboTax settlement website

Attorneys general in multiple U.S. states

THE ANSWER

Yes, eligible TurboTax users will soon receive checks from a class action settlement.

WHAT WE FOUND

TurboTax customers who qualify for a class action settlement payment can expect a check in the mail in the coming weeks, according to the settlement website and attorneys general in multiple U.S. states.

Checks will be mailed out starting the second week of May and continue to arrive throughout the month, state attorneys general said in press releases on May 4. Some payments may not be mailed until late May, the settlement website says.

Consumers are eligible for the settlement if they paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016 through 2018, but qualified for the Internal Revenue Service's Free File program.

Intuit said the company “admitted no wrongdoing” as part of the settlement agreement.

The amount of money that eligible TurboTax customers will receive from the settlement is based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most people are expected to receive about $30, though people who filed their taxes for three consecutive years could get up to $85.

People who are eligible for a payment do not need to file a claim. Anyone who qualifies will be notified via an email from Rust Consulting, the settlement administrator, and automatically receive a check in the mail.

More than 4 million people in the U.S. will receive checks as part of the multistate settlement, the settlement website says.

If you are eligible for the settlement and have not received a check by mid-June, you can visit the settlement website and request a reissued payment. You will need the claimant ID number in your email notice about eligibility for the settlement.