No, Polis did not direct hospitals to prioritize vaccinated people over the unvaccinated

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order last week that makes it possible for hospitals to transfer patients to other facilities if they are at or near capacity.

DENVER — Recent social media posts have claimed that Colorado hospitals were directed to deny treatment to those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 under an executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week.

"Colorado governor mandates that hospitals do not have to treat the unvaccinated," one tweet reads.

Another widely shared tweet claimed that the executive order meant hospitals and emergency departments can "prioritize care to the vaccinated and turn away the un-vaxed!!"

9NEWS decided to Verify whether Polis' executive order allows hospitals to turn away unvaccinated people and prioritize vaccinated people.

The executive order makes no mention of unvaccinated people being denied care. It does allow hospitals to transfer patients.

9NEWS can verify this claim is false. The governor's order does not allow hospitals to turn away unvaccinated people and prioritize vaccinated people.

