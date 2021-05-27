A viewer wrote into our verify team asking if an email he received from CDPHE was real and safe to respond to.

DENVER — People overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may get or might have already gotten an email from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The email points out that records show the patient has only received one dose of the vaccine and encourages people to make a second appointment to get the second shot if they haven’t already.

If they have, in fact, received both shots, the email says to send in proof of vaccination.

Viewer Chris wrote into the 9NEWS Verify team and said he received this supposed email from CDPHE and didn’t know if it was real and actually from the state.

Our Verify team looked into it.

The Question

“I have received 2 emails from CDHPE asking for a copy of my vaccine card for them to update their records. Is this real or a scam?”

The Answer

This email is not a scam and is indeed from CDPHE.

What we found

CDPHE sent our verify team a copy of the email. It reads:

“Hi,

Our records indicate you may be overdue for your 2nd COVID-19 vaccine. If you have questions or need to make an appointment for your second vaccine, please call the clinic you received your first vaccine.

However, if you’ve already received both COVID doses, please follow the instructions below to ensure your vaccine record becomes up-to-date and to prevent future reminders.”

It then explains how someone can make sure their vaccine record is up to date and said to email a copy of your COVID Vaccination Card to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) at: vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

CDPHE confirmed that this email is safe to respond to and only to reach out to those that have a record indicating they are overdue for a second shot.

“It’s important for everyone to receive both of their vaccine doses. Pfizer doses should be given 21 days apart, and Moderna doses should be given 28 days apart. If it isn’t possible to get the second dose on the right day, the second dose can be given early, up to 4 days before it is due. Additionally, the second dose can be given as late as 42 days (6 weeks) after the first dose,” CDPHE said.

However, viewer Chris who initially wrote in about getting the email, said he actually did get both doses of the shot, so he was confused why he was being contacted.

According to Chris, he got his second dose exactly on schedule at a Safeway.

Safeway also didn’t understand why this patient was getting an email if he had, in fact, gotten both doses.

“We report all of our doses to the Colorado Immunization Registry every night. We have validated that our vaccine doses are being reported as correct with the state and the vendor we work with,” said a spokesperson for Safeway.

In this case, there was most likely an unfortunate mix-up of reporting the doses to the state, or the state didn’t correctly enter the records.

The state recommends reaching out to the provider of the shot if this happens or sending proof of vaccination to the contact provided in the email.