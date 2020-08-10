VERIFY: Live fact-checking the vice presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris say during 2020's first and only vice presidential debate.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris faced off in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

The debate unfolded as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

CLAIM: When Joe Biden was vice president, 60 million Americans contracted swine flu.

This claim is true.

This is an accurate representation of CDC data, although the time range is not the same. According to the CDC, there were an estimated 60.8 million cases of H1N1 from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010.

The agency noted the number of cases ranged from 43.3 million to 89.3 million. There were also an estimated 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the United States from swine flu. Meanwhile, the CDC reports 7,475,262 cases of COVID 19 in the U.S., as of Wednesday, including 210,232 deaths.

It's important to point out that this is not the same time period since COVID-19 hasn't been around for a year yet.

CLAIM: Vice President Pence claimed that the Trump administration suspended travel from China before five people caught COVID-19.

This claim is false.

The Trump administration announced it would be suspending travel from China on Jan. 31. As of that day, eight people in the United States were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ultimately, the debate Wednesday night was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are ready to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. It's hardly a theoretical question: The 74-year-old Trump is fighting the virus and Biden, at 77, would become the oldest person elected president.

Pence aims to highlight the administration's economic record and attempt to portray the Democratic ticket as beholden to the "radical left,” said former GOP Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, who is helping the vice president prepare for the debate, on “Fox & Friends.”

The debate will likely cover a range of topics, the virus will be at the forefront.

Pence and Harris will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet (3.7 meters) apart and separated by plexiglass barriers. Anyone in the small audience who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave. Both candidates last tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday, their teams said.