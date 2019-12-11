ST. LOUIS — Social media has been lighting up after an apparent meteor streaked through the sky Monday night.

People on Facebook and Twitter reported seeing a bright flash and hearing a loud noise at around 8:55 p.m. in the St. Louis area.

People from O'Fallon, Illinois, to Winfield, Missouri, saw or heard the suspected meteor.

5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell said the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely. Since videos showed it flaming out, it likely left nothing more than dust, if that.

Viewer Tim Mauldin sent 5 On Your Side video from his Nest doorbell camera that appears to show the meteor streaking through the sky.

Alyce Bava sent this video from Lake St. Louis.

And Colby Horner sent this video from Winfield.

And Twitter user David Vergel even spotted it over the St. Louis skyline while watching the EarthCam feed.

