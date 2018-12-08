CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. - Only in Minnesota can you get snagged in some weeds while riding a rainbow unicorn.
That's exactly what happened Saturday afternoon at a lake in Chisago County.
Deputies say they were passing an area lake when they, we suspect, they did a double-take. A group of women, riding a giant rainbow-colored unicorn raft, become stuck in a patch of weeds.
A deputy threw them a rope and pulled them to safety.
"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter," the tweet reads.
It is something you truly have to see to believe.
