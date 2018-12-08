CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. - Only in Minnesota can you get snagged in some weeds while riding a rainbow unicorn.

That's exactly what happened Saturday afternoon at a lake in Chisago County.

Deputies say they were passing an area lake when they, we suspect, they did a double-take. A group of women, riding a giant rainbow-colored unicorn raft, become stuck in a patch of weeds.

A deputy threw them a rope and pulled them to safety.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter," the tweet reads.

It is something you truly have to see to believe.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

© 2018 KARE