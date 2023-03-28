Driver hands 'get out of jail free' card during traffic stop

The post has since gone viral on social media.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — When a Minnesota deputy pulled over a driver during a traffic stop last Friday, March 24, he didn't expect to get a "Get Out of Jail" card from Monopoly.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office took to social media about the post. They said the driver handed him his driver's license, along with the card that says "this card may be kept until needed, or sold."

"Unfortunately the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document," the department said. "Points for the effort and humor though!"

