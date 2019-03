An extraordinary crash on State Route 167 surprised a Washington State Patrol trooper with decades of experience.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted a photo of the collision Sunday afternoon, saying it left him "speechless."

"In my nearly 28 years I have seen some things," he tweeted. "This left me #Speechless."

According to Johnson, there were no reported injuries.

The crash occurred on SR 167 near 180th Street.