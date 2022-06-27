You will soon be able to drink a new seltzer with a unique flavor.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hot dog fans, rejoice! You will soon be able to drink a new seltzer with a unique flavor... hot dog water.

Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Company is launching the new flavor at Glizzy Fest, an event honoring the American favorite. If you're wondering what a "glizzy" is, it's slang for a hot dog.

The Awesome Sauce: Bun Length Hot Dog Water Seltzer will be 5.2% ABV.

The brewery is behind other unique flavors such as the Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer, Murph Juice, a BBQ sauce beer, Buffalo Wangz, a buffalo wing sauce sour beer, and even an "Elf"-themed beer brewed with spaghetti, syrup and M&Ms.

🌭 Getting the hot dog water ready for the glizzy seltzer. Posted by Martin House Brewing Company on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Glizzy Fest will happen on July 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Martin House Brewing Backyard.

A John Cougar Mellencamp cover band, Texan Fool, will be performing and a few hot dog-themed food trucks will be serving up "glizzies."