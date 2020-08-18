Dream or nightmare? You decide.

FAYETTE, Mo. — Are you in the market to purchase a unique property?

If so, this listing in Missouri might catch your attention. It’s a house that's connected to a jail with nine cells.

It’s the former 1875 Howard County Sheriff’s House. According to the listing, it went through extensive renovation in 2005 and ‘appears’ to have been totally rewired, replumbed with a new HVAC zone system installed.

“AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property,” the listing on Radel Team Realtors’ website said.

It's listed for $350,000.

The listing has been widely shared across social media.

Who wants to look at a late night nightmare house with me??



There is a very, very SHARP turn this property takes.



(endless thanks to @rachelmack for sending this to me) https://t.co/ylsJRtNAaA — ℕ𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕖 ℤ𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕤𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕤 (@NatalieZed) August 16, 2020