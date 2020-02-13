WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify the person or people responsible for dumping mobile homes across northeast Weld County since the beginning of the month.

The abandoned trailers were first reported Sunday, Feb. 2. Since then, deputies have located seven mobile home trailers abandoned on county roads, in pastures and on private property.

Most of them were dumped in northeast Weld County near the towns of Briggsdale and Hereford.

Several mobile homes were abandoned on Weld County Road 77 between Weld roads 110 and 136.

Others were dumped on Colo. 14 and Weld 390, in the Pawnee National Grassland between Keota and Buckingham.

Another was dumped north of the Colorado-Wyoming border.

Some of the abandoned trailers were picked up, but others remain where they were left, according to WCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the county attorney’s office, planning and zoning and public works to expedite a resolution.

Any additional sightings of abandoned trailers should be reported to non-emergency dispatch at (970) 350-9600 prompt 4.

