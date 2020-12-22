30 cattle found dead in rural El Paso County, no criminal activity suspected

The cattle were found on a rancher's property off Highway 94 near Schriever Air Force Base.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A veterinarian has been called to determine what killed nearly 30 cattle found dead on a rancher’s property in rural El Paso County not far from Schriever Air Force Base.

The animals were found Tuesday morning off Highway 94 near North Curtis Road, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby said. There was no outward evidence that they had been injured.

“We don’t believe there was anything criminal,” she said.

Kirby said a rural outreach deputy who responded said he’d “never seen anything like it.”

A veterinarian will conduct an autopsy on one of the animals to determine what happened. No additional information was available from deputies.

Schriever Air Force Base is located 10 miles east of Colorado Springs. Highway 94 passes the base and heads due east toward the Eastern Plains.