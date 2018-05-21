CONCORD, N.C. -- First responders are used to getting calls for fires, car crashes, medical emergencies and natural disasters.

In one North Carolina town, emergency workers can now add doe rescue to their repertoire.

Friday, Rescue 3 Fire Department in Concord got a call about a deer stuck in a storm drain. According to the city's Facebook post, a wildlife officer said the young doe may have crawled into a culvert and ended up in the storm drain.

The doe realized then there was no way out. With the guidance of wildlife officers, the rescue crew members were able to execute their technical rescue training and get the deer out safely. The doe had some minor cuts.

Thank you to a crew that 'deerly' loves their job! (OK, we stole line for them).

She was returned to her natural habitat....the wild.

