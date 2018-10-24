"Bigger, better, higher... and flat as ever!" So comes the refrain during a promotional video for the second annual Flat Earth International Conference that will be held in Denver Nov. 15 and 16. You can register here if you're interested.

The video advertising the convention opens with gorgeous shots of mountainous terrain with the flat earth logo superimposed over it before jumping directly into the information. Speakers will include Rob Skiba from Testing the Globe, Patricia Steere from Flat Earth and Other Hot Potatoes, as well as David Weiss from DITRH. That ain't the half of them. Check here for the full list and helpful information.

Those who go will be told why attendees don't believe the earth is a ball that rotates yearly around the sun, calling such things "pseudo-scientific fact." They've got a helpful FAQ page for anyone who really wants to get into the nitty-gritty of their beliefs.

It should go without saying, but just to be safe: nothing they believe is accepted by any scientists who study such things and heliocentrism has been established science since about the 16th century.

