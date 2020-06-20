Petition calls for Columbus to rename itself 'Flavortown'

Celebrity chef and TV star Guy Fieri was born in Columbus.

And when it comes to suggestions for a new name for the city, one in particular has attracted plenty of attention, with a change.org petition calling for Columbus to rename itself "Flavortown" having compiled more than 25,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

"Flavortown," of course, is an ode to celebrity chef/TV personality Guy Fieri, who was born in Columbus. A description for the petition reads:

Beloved Buckeyes one and all,

Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That's not exactly a proud legacy.

Why not rename the city Flavortown? The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio's proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he's such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature.

I'm not up to date on my Columbus town charter, so whether it takes a council vote or a petition or a town referendum - let's get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow.