Seeds from China? Colorado's Department of Agriculture receiving reports

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is asking anyone who receives unsolicited packages of seeds from China to not plant or toss them, but instead hold onto the seeds and keep them inside the original package, including the mailing label.

The CDA said there have been reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to have originated from China and other countries.

Anyone who receives seeds should hold onto them until someone from the CDA or the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) contacts them with further instructions.

"Do not plant seeds from unknown origins, and do not put the seeds in the trash, which could ultimately end up in the landfill and then sprout," the CDA's website says.

The CDA said the packages are labeled as containing jewelry or other items.

"Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock," the CDA's website says.

The APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.

Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should immediately contact the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industry Division at cda_nursery@state.co.us and 303-548-5333 or the APHIS State plant health director.