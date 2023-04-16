x
Weird

Teen gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize.
Credit: Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds officials say a 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine on Sunday.

The teen was attempting to steal from a claw machine located in Thrill Zone at Carowinds on Sunday before 2 p.m. 

The boy climbed into the machine and was unable to exit, prompting a response from Carowinds' medical response team.

The child exited the machine shortly after and was given first aid before being returned to his guardian.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” said a Carowinds spokesperson.

It's unclear if the teen faced any further action from Carowinds officials.

