ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying some sweet cargo caught fire in St. Louis County, closing all lanes of I-255 Wednesday afternoon.

The truck caught fire at around 1 p.m. along 255 near Telegraph Road. All westbound lanes of 255 were closed for a period of time, and lane closures continued until the final lane was re-opened a little after 6 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer was carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said no injuries were reported.

