Velveeta debuts cheese-scented nail polish

Have you ever wanted to have cheese on your fingers all the time?

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Cheese lovers, rejoice!

Velveeta has launched its first-ever nail polish.

The new item comes with a nail polish duo and nail stickers, Kraft Heinz Company announced Tuesday.

"Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want," said a Velveeta press release.

Made in partnership with Nails Inc., Velveeta said the cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo of "Finger Food" and "La Dolce Velveeta" will cost $15.

"That's La Dolce Velveeta" irresistible nail stickers will set you back $4.99.

"Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish," said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company.

"Our Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living 'La Dolce Velveeta' by living pinkies out."

If you're looking to snag the cheesy polish, it will be sold exclusively at Amazon.com and NailsInc.com while supplies last.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.