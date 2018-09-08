Perhaps we should start by saying that you shouldn’t leave your car windows open in bear country.

And you especially shouldn’t leave peanut butter inside of your easily accessible truck when there are bears around, ready to enjoy a tasty, protein-filled treat.

Viewer Gary Hahnenkamp uploaded a video to Your Take of an incident in Genesee that perfectly illustrates this very lesson. He said he shot the video in June, but after seeing photographic evidence of another bear encounter on 9NEWS that wasn’t nearly as entertaining, thought he’d send it our way to one-up it (WE LOVE YOU, GARY).

Hahnenkamp said the bear went into a worker’s truck, snatched a jar of peanut butter, and escaped.

The furry creature was later spotted sitting in the driveway and eating peanut butter with his paws. Unfortunately, Hahnenkamp said he doesn’t have video of this seemingly adorable thing happening.

Also worth noting? The bear is totally undeterred by someone yelling “Bear, you bear, get out of there!” and “Hey, there’s a bear in your truck!”

Once again though, it does bear (see what we did there?) mentioning that you shouldn’t leave food unattended when wildlife is around. It's neither good for you nor them.

You can learn more about living safely with bears here: https://bit.ly/1nKzXbt

And to see what happens when a bear really, really loves peanut butter, watch the video above.

If you think you can one-up this bear video, and in turn Gary, upload your proof here: http://yourtake.9news.com/

