Denver International Fest

Experience the world without even leaving the city limits by checking out the 3rd annual Denver International Festival. The event takes place on Saturday August 4th at Civic Center Park and features more than 30 restaurants and food trucks with flavors from around the world! There will also be a stage area with music and bands – from Latin salsa to the beat of African drums and Reggae. You can also check out the artist market, vendors, a kids village and a beer and wine tasting. Find all the fun at Civic Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information visit InternationalFest.org.

Taste of Ethiopia - Colorado

In case you don’t know… Denver is a pretty popular spot for Ethiopian food with more than 22 Ethiopian restaurants and food trucks the Metro Area. Celebrate the food and culture of 2nd largest immigrant population in Denver this Saturday at the 6th annual Taste of Ethiopia Festival at Parkfield Lake Park in East Denver. The fun starts at 10 a.m and continues to 10 p.m. There's food for every palate - everything from hearty meat dishes to delicious vegetarian, vegan and even gluten and lactose free food. The free event also includes dancing, art, vendors and music.

Ethiopia is also the birth place of coffee – and the festival includes a traditional Ethiopian communal coffee ceremony. In fact, Westrock Coffee also sources some of its beans from Ethiopian and works directly with partners in Ethiopia to ensure traceable, transparent and quality coffee is available for all its blends.

Find more details about the festival on Facebook by searching “Taste of Ethiopia - Colorado.”

Drawn to Glamour: Fashion Illustrations by Jim Howard

And finally, you only have a few more days to catch Drawn to Glamour – Fashion Illustrations by Jim Howard at the Denver Art Museum. The exhibit features the award-winning editorial work by artist Jim Howard who beautifully captures the fashion looks of the 1950s and beyond.

Howard’s four-decade career started with early advertising campaigns for Neiman Marcus. Come take a walk down fashion’s memory lane to bask in the fashion trends of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. And to sweeten the deal, admission to the Museum is free this Saturday! Regular admission tickets are $8 to $13 and are available online at DenverArtMuseum.org. Drawn to Glamour is on at the Denver Art Museum though Sunday, August 5th.

And that’s what’s brewing in Denver this weekend… there’s lots to do so grab your Westrock Coffee and head out to some of these great community events! See you there!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.

