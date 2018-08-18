DENVER — At the Stage 3 start of the Colorado Classic in Denver, athletes are going fast on two wheels.

But inside the Velorama Festival, there’s a spaceship-shaped cycle on three wheels that got a lot of attention.

The Velorama Festival is a celebration of cycling and music in RiNo. It's part of the Colorado Classic cycling race, a four-stage cycling race that is back for the second year in Colorado.

The cycle belongs to Nick Brindisi and he’s at the controls of a cycle called a Velomobile.

The cycle is all pedal-powered and something he said gets called a lot of names.

"It’s one of those love-it, hate-it things. They say, 'Spaceship, egg or get out of the way,'" Brindisi said.

The cycle is wrapped in fiber glass and has custom lights, weighs 60 pounds and costs about $8,000 dollars.

While a person is sitting in it, it’s not easy to pedal.

"On a bike, you are using your weight to pedal. On this, it’s all legs,” Brindisi said.

Still, Brindisi said it’s great for long rides and going fast, so he would love to take his onto the Colorado Classic Course and give the pro’s something different to race.

"Oh man would I, I was looking at the track; going in a circle would be very fun,” Brindisi said.

Additional Colorado Classic coverage:

Watch the Colorado Classic live on 9NEWS.com

Velorama Festival returns to RiNo August 17

RESULTS: Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic

RESULTS: Colorado Classic crowns two new leaders before heading to Denver

RESULTS: Stage 3 of the Colorado Classic

© 2018 KUSA-TV