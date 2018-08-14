A wildfire west of Boulder Tuesday afternoon prompted the sheriff’s office to send notifications to nearly 200 homes in the area and evacuations near the Dream Canyon hiking area.

That seven-acre blaze has since been contained and the evacuation orders have been lifted, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The wildfire burned in the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Road, which is north of Boulder Canyon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

There is a wildfire near the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Rd. Reverse notifications were sent to 198 contacts in the area. Evacuations along Lost Angel and down to Dream Canyon. #SugarloafFire — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 14, 2018

The evacuations were along Lost Angel Road into Dream Canyon.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

The fire has been contained. It grew to approximately 7 acres in size. Evacuation orders are being lifted. #SugarloafFire pic.twitter.com/nfZ1WMq9lf — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 14, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV