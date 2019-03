LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A woman was transported to the hospital with multiple lacerations after being attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

It is unknown if the woman attacked was a visitor or a zoo employee.

It is also unknown at this time the circumstances of the attack.

We are working to learn more and will update with new information as it becomes available.