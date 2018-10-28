NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police said a woman died after she fell out of the front door of a moving party bus early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya told 13News Now it happened shortly after 1 a.m. when a 1998 Ford Cutaway party bus was entering the Interstate 264 eastbound ramp from Waterside Drive. Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott of Norfolk lost her footing. She fell through the bus's front, side door onto the roadway and died.

“Her son walked up to me and told me that he had just lost his mom the night before. I was like what do you mean you lost your mom? He was like she died last night,” neighbor Heather Thomas said.

Friends and neighbors told 13News Now the bus was filled with people as part of a bachelorette party. The celebration was for a woman who was getting married on Sunday.

“I was actually supposed to do her nails that Saturday,” Thomas said

13News Now knocked on the families door, but Thomas said they’re very upset and heartbroken.

Friends of Marrow-Lott said they want her to be remembered by her beautiful smile, quiet demeanor and a person who radiated kindness.

State Police have not yet identified the owner of the bus. The bus driver, Michael Wheeler, was not charged.

