BOULDER, Colo. — A video posted on social media showing a woman making racist comments toward a student has prompted an investigation by the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD).

The incident occurred Sunday in the Engineering Center on the CU Boulder campus, according to a release from CUPD.

Along with the release, the department released photos of a person of interest in the case and said they would like help locating and identifying her.

She is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 to 140 pounds, with short blond hair.

The video in question shows part of a verbal confrontation in which abusive language toward African Americans is used several times. The Black Student Alliance at CU posted it to Instagram.

The Black Student Alliance also said in a social media post that it "categorically condemns" the actions and said her actions and the "university's centering politeness over the safety of its students has a created a hostile and unsafe environment for black students" on campus.

They made a list of demands for the university. The list includes:

Expelling the student engaged in the conduct and banning them from all CU system campuses (Police have said they don't believe she's a student)

Make the expulsion public and ask that the CU president directly names the act as racist and condemns it.

The university work directly with organizations whose members have been affected to restructure policy and reflect a "zero tolerance" for racism.

The university develop a system-wide initiative to condemn racism and racial profiling in all forms.

The university, in collaboration with the Black Student Alliance and other organizations, develop an initiative to better train staff.

Prior to the list of demands, CU President Mark Kennedy responded to the incident in a statement on Twitter.

"I understand a verbal altercation occurred at CU Boulder between students that included racially hostile language," the tweet says. "I support the chancellor and the Office of Institutional Equity & Compliance in immediately launching an investigation to determine what transpired.

"We will learn more in the next few days, but I want to be clear in unequivocally condemning racist and threatening behaviors. Across all of its campuses, CU must support learning and working environments that foster respect for all students, faculty and staff."

Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano also released a statement saying, "This incident, in which bigoted language was directed at our students, was absolutely unacceptable. ... While we don’t believe she is affiliated with our campus, her actions are just as insulting to our values.

This incident reminds us of who we are as a campus community and the need for us to be vigilant in defending our values — and each other — on a daily basis."

Investigators said they do not believe the woman is affiliated with CU Boulder. CUPD officers believe she is the same woman they found camping on campus last month, in violation of CU policy.

If you know who she is or if you see her on campus, please call CUPD at 303-492-6666 or 911.

