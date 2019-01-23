A woman was intoxicated on Christmas Eve when she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 70 near Genesee, causing a crash that left her and another motorist dead and a 6-year-old girl critically injured, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Cheri Goodard, 62, of Frederick was at the wheel of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado that swerved through the median and smashed into a Suburban driven by Sancy Shaw, 38, of Clark.

Goodard and Shaw both died at the scene. Shaw’s 6-year-old daughter was critically injured.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl severely injured in Christmas Eve crash that killed mother moved out of ICU

RELATED: In honor of his late wife, this man wants you not to drink and drive

Goodard had a blood-alcohol level of .203 – more than twice the limit at which a motorist is considered intoxicated under Colorado law – and also had marijuana in her system, according to an autopsy report made public Wednesday.

Both died of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to Dr. John Carver of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Goodard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Shaw was wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 24 near exit 254.

Shaw, 38, was married and had four young children. She taught fifth and sixth grade at North Routt Community Charter School.

RELATED: Victims identified in I-70 Christmas Eve crash

RELATED: 2 women killed, 6-year-old seriously injured in I-70 Christmas Eve wreck

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS