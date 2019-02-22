GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Camille grew up down in the southern half of these United States in a family of six - two boys, two girls, a mom and a dad.

Her father was a stickler for the rules - he was Swedish, after all.

And by the time Camille wound up in Minnesota as an adult, she got the itch to learn more about those Swedish paternal roots.

So, she ordered a DNA kit from ancestry.com.

"I did the spitting in the tube and got my results in the magic six weeks and expected to be at least half Swedish,” Camille explained.

But it turns out, she was zero percent Swedish, and mostly British.



“I shared it with my family immediately," she said. "My brother replied with a British flag saying, ‘God save the Queen’ and then we began to think deeper and said, 'Where is the Swedish?'"



So Camille called her mother.

“In that conversation my mother said, 'This DNA is yours. It is not the same as your dad's or your uncle's on that side of the family. They are Swedish.' So, I asked a few more questions and the clear response was, I was not my dad's child,” Camille said.



And that was just part of Camille’s mother's nearly 60-year secret.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

“I did ask her of the four of us (siblings) if I was the only one and by the end of the conversation she did say that my next oldest sibling, my brother, would very likely be the same as me. So, he immediately ordered a test and we waited those six weeks for those results and he is my only 100 percent sibling.”



So in two tests, and two conversations with her mother, Camille learned only one of her three siblings is her full sibling, and the man who raised her was not her birth parent.

And Camille couldn’t ask him any questions, as the man who raised Camille died in 2013.

She says he never knew the truth, either.



Quickly after learning her dad wasn't her birth father, Camille connected DNA and dots and found out who her birth father is. But he also died in 2013.

And that man’s late wife didn't know of the affair he had with Camille’s mother, either.

Camille knows that to be true now because she connected with their children - her half siblings - this past year.

And as they all adapt to be a new family, I had to ask Camille if she regrets ever taking this DNA test.

She said no - that she is always interested in the truth.



I asked ancestry.com about this issue, and how often it may come up. They told me in a statement:

“Almost everyone who takes our AncestryDNA test finds something surprising as they embark on a self-discovery journey with us, and for most customers it’s something exciting and enriching. But there are certainly cases where a discovery might be quite unexpected. We take our responsibility towards our customers – and the potential impact of complex discoveries – very seriously. We have a small, dedicated group of highly experienced representatives who speak to customers with more sensitive queries.”

In addition to this, Camille is a part of a secret Facebook Support Group for DNA – NPE (not parent expected).

Here is the link, but, you must apply to be a part of it.